49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Outside shot for Week 1
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that there's a possibility that McKinnon (knee) could be available for Week 1 against Tampa Bay, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mckinnon returned to practice Tuesday, and got even better news, signaling that he could be ready in time for the start of the regular season. McKinnon continues to work back from a torn right ACL he suffered before the 2018 season, and could see his workload ramp up as the season draws closer. The veteran would share the backfield with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida should he be healthy enough to play.
