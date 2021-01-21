McKinnon said he won't be re-signing with the 49ers, KNBR.com reports.
McKinnon used some pretty strong language, leaving no doubt he plans to find a new team. After missing the entire 2018 and 2019 campaigns due to knee injuries, the veteran running back played all 16 games in 2020, taking 81 carries for 319 yards and five touchdowns and adding 33 catches for 253 yards and another score. McKinnon made starts in Weeks 3,4, 9 and 10, but he otherwise worked as a passing-down specialist, getting just four carries over San Francisco's final six games of the season. He can become an unrestricted free agent in March, and he'll turn 29 in May.
