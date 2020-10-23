McKinnon is expected to make his third start of the season Sunday against the Patriots, Can Inman of The Mercury News reports.

McKinnon played 62 and 92 percent of snaps in his previous two starts, averaging 14 carries, six targets, 87 total yards and one touchdown per game. However, he managed only 3.3 YPC, and the 49ers mostly leaned on JaMycal Hasty after Raheem Mostert (ankle) suffered another injury during last week's 24-16 win over the Rams. There's no doubt McKinnon offers upside, but it isn't clear he'll have the same every-down role that made him so valuable the first time Mostert missed games. There's also some chance Jeff Wilson (calf) is available, considering he's listed as questionable after missing last week's contest.