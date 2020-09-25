McKinnon is expected to start Sunday's game against the Giants, ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner.
As expected, Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman both have been ruled out due to knee sprains. Coleman likely will be out for about a month, while Mostert appears week-to-week. McKinnon and Jeff Wilson are left as the healthy running backs on the active roster, though undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty could be called up from the practice squad at any moment. While his injury history might create some concerns about workload management, McKinnon at least figures to take a decent chunk of the carries and the majority of the passing-down work. He's done well with his limited opportunities so far this season, producing 121 yards and two TDs on only nine touches.