49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Recovering from surgery
McKinnon had surgery Tuesday to repair an ACL tear that's believed to be "pretty clean," Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The report doesn't provide any specifics but might be taken as a hint that McKinnon avoided major damage to the other ligaments in his knee. If so, the timing of the injury should allow him to return for Week 1 of next season, though he still has a grueling rehab process ahead. Meanwhile, Alfred Morris and Matt Breida are forming a timeshare in the San Francisco backfield.
