McKinnon (knee) has been removed from the 49ers' PUP list, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Per the report, McKinnon -- who tore his ACL back on Sept. 1 last year -- is expected to be eased into practices slowly and may be restricted to walk-throughs out of the gate. Once he amps things up in the coming weeks, McKinnon is slated to compete for touches with fellow backs Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman.