McKinnon rushed three times for 24 yards and caught three passes (five targets) for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Cardinals.

Tevin Coleman (medical concerns) was limited in unhealthy air conditions, so McKinnon was elevated to primary backup behind Raheem Mostert. It was also the 28-year-old's first official game action with the 49ers after signing a big contract in 2018 and going through multiple major knee injuries. McKinnon ripped off a big 16-yard scamper at one point, but his trip to end zone came on a swing pass out of the backfield. The passing game figures to be where Jet makes his impact when all three backs are a full go, but it was clear that Mostert (19 touches, 151 yards and a touchdown) is the back to own in San Francisco for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Jets.