McKinnon may be in line for a significant workload with Tevin Coleman (knee) ruled out for Sunday's contest at New Orleans, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

McKinnon handled a 74-percent share of the snaps on offense Week 9 against the Packers with Coleman sidelined and Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson on IR with ankle sprains. The result was 15 touches for 68 yards from scrimmage and one TD, while JaMycal Hasty played 26 percent of the plays en route to six touches for 13 yards. A similar breakdown of RB reps seems likely Sunday against a Saints defense that has yielded 100.8 total yards per game and five touchdowns to running backs in eight games this season.