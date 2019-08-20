McKinnon (knee) is expected to take part in individual drills this week, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

McKinnon received a platelet rich plasma injection about two weeks ago to help with knee soreness, and any practice he takes part in this week will be his first since then. It looks like the 49ers are going to ease McKinnon back into practicing, and it's unclear what his status will be for the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories