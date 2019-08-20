49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Set to do individual work
McKinnon (knee) is expected to take part in individual drills this week, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
McKinnon received a platelet rich plasma injection about two weeks ago to help with knee soreness, and any practice he takes part in this week will be his first since then. It looks like the 49ers are going to ease McKinnon back into practicing, and it's unclear what his status will be for the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Risers and Fallers
Ben Gretch lists five risers and five fallers in his rankings based on what we've seen so far...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Carson rising
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Winston elite
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Undercover Mock: Going with Gurley
What should a team that takes Todd Gurley in early Round 2 look like? Dave Richard bucks his...
-
The ultimate boom-or-bust team
Players like Ezekiel Elliott, Antonio Brown, and Melvin Gordon provide drafters with interesting...