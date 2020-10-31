McKinnon could be forced to share the load with Tevin Coleman (ankle) who was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers continue to make their backfield a frustrating endeavor to speculate on, as JaMycal Hasty was already considered a possible suspect to whittle into McKinnon's workload even before the news regarding Coleman's activation. Both Coleman and McKinnon were hardly effective ballcarriers in their most recent respective stints as the starter so a combination of all three running backs is certainly also in play. The only thing that's clear at the moment is someone will be named "a starter" come Sunday, but recent history suggests that designation means nothing when it comes to the fantasy prospects of 49ers running backs.