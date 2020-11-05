McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty are expected to share the load at running back Thursday against the Packers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area reports.

With Tevin Coleman (knee) exiting early in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, McKinnon and Hasty finished the contest as the 49ers' only healthy backs. McKinnon held a 35-29 advantage in snaps, but he was largely relegated to a passing-down role, carrying three times for minus-1 yard and a touchdown while adding four receptions for 40 yards on four targets. Meanwhile, Hasty was the clear lead option on the ground, carrying 12 times (for 29 yards and a touchdown). The 49ers have ruled Coleman out for Thursday's game while Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Jeff Wilson (ankle) remain on injured reserve, so another McKinnon and Hasty timeshare should be on tap Week 9. McKinnon's pass-catching prowess could make for a useful lineup option in deeper PPR leagues.