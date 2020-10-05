McKinnon (ribs) rushed 14 times for 54 yards and a touchdown, adding 43 yards on seven receptions (eight targets) in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

McKinnon was dealing with a rib contusion stemming from last week's win over the Giants, but it clearly did not limit the tailback. The 28-year-old dominated the backfield touches, receiving 14 of 17 rushing attempts and eight of nine targets. It is unclear whether Raheem Mostert (knee) will be able to return against the Dolphins on Sunday, but if he remains sidelined, McKinnon will be a strong fantasy play as the starter in a soft matchup.