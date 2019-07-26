49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Suffers minor setback
McKinnon (knee) will open training camp on the PUP list after suffering a setback in his rehab process, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. "Jerick has had a tremendous recovery," 49ers GM John Lynch said Friday. "About a week and a half ago had a little flare up in the knee."
Lynch downplayed the severity of the setback, noting that McKinnon isn't expected to stay on the PUP list for long, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. The 27-year-old running back was held out of practice at OTAs and minicamp, with the expectation of a return for the start of training camp this week. Fellow running back Matt Breida (pectoral) avoided the PUP list.
