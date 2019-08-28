General manager John Lynch said Wednesday that McKinnon (knee) suffered a setback in Tuesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lynch also said that McKinnon's return to practice Tuesday was "not encouraging." Coach Kyle Shanahan previously indicated that McKinnon has a chance to suit up for Week 1, according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, but the running back's apparent setback could change that outlook. McKinnon has had a bumpy recovery while working his way back from a right ACL tear that sidelined him for the entire 2018 season, and figures to share the backfield with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida if he retakes the field.

