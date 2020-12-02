McKinnon had three carries for 21 yards and caught two of three targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams.

Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson had 16 and 12 carries, respectively, in their returns from injured reserve, leaving McKinnon to play a minor role. Playing time was split fairly even as none of three backs reached 30 offensive snaps, but Mostert and WIlson were clearing leading the backfield. McKinnon won't have fantasy relevance while they're healthy, especially with Tevin Coleman (knee) also nearing his return.