49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Wants to stay in San Francisco
McKinnon hopes to stay with the 49ers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. "I'm willing to do whatever," McKinnon said. "The organization knows I want to be a part of this team, so when that time comes there will be a talk between both parties."
Still rehabbing from Sept. 3 surgery, McKinnon missed the entirety of the past two seasons with right knee injuries. He'd presumably need to accept a pay cut to have any shot at sticking with the 49ers for 2020, as he's scheduled for a non-guaranteed $6.5 million base salary in the third season of a four-year, $30 million contract, per overthecap.com. It isn't clear how far along McKinnon is in his rehab process, nor is it clear he'll have a role in the San Francisco offense if he returns to health and accepts a pay cut. Fellow running back Raheem Mostert is under contract through 2021, and Matt Breida's status as a restricted free agent suggests he'll likely be back with the team. Tevin Coleman may end up being a cap casualty, but even then the 49ers would have Jeff Wilson ready to battle for a backup role.
