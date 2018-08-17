McKinnon (calf) will be held out for the rest of the preseason, Brian Murphy of KNBR 680 reports.

McKinnon strained his right calf during Sunday's practice, just three days after Matt Breida suffered a separated shoulder in San Francisco's preseason opener. With both running backs now ruled out for the rest of the exhibition slate, the Niners will divide carries between Jeremy McNichols, Joe Williams, Alfred Morris, Raheem Mostert and Jeffery Wilson -- a group that's likely competing for two roster spots. Comments from 49ers brass suggest the team expects both McKinnon and Breida to be ready for Week 1 against Minnesota.