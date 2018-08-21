McKinnon (calf) is doing individual conditioning work at Tuesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Already ruled out for the rest of the preseason, McKinnon apparently is making progress in his recovery from a calf strain he suffered during practice Aug. 12. The Niners are playing it safe with all of their injured players, perhaps aiming for returns to full practice participation once it's time to install the gameplan for Week 1 in Minnesota. McKinnon seems to be on track to face his former team in the opener.

