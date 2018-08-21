49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Working on side field
McKinnon (calf) is doing individual conditioning work at Tuesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Already ruled out for the rest of the preseason, McKinnon apparently is making progress in his recovery from a calf strain he suffered during practice Aug. 12. The Niners are playing it safe with all of their injured players, perhaps aiming for returns to full practice participation once it's time to install the gameplan for Week 1 in Minnesota. McKinnon seems to be on track to face his former team in the opener.
More News
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Won't play again this preseason•
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Dealing with calf strain•
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Has 'muscle strain'•
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Has MRI scheduled on knee•
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Potentially injures knee•
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Flashes chemistry with Garoppolo•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pats RB White a Fantasy steal
Rex Burkhead? Sony Michel? No one can guarantee anything when it comes to the Patriots run...