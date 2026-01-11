49ers' Ji'Ayir Brown: Dealing with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Eagles, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Brown suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the team's matchup with Philadelphia in the wild-card round. In his absence, Jason Pinnock and Marques Sigle are top candidates to see added snaps at safety.
