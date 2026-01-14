49ers' Ji'Ayir Brown: DNP to open divisional-round prep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (hamstring) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Brown injured his hamstring during the first half of the 49ers' 23-19 win over the Eagles during Sunday's NFC wild-card game, finishing the contest with four tackles (two solo). The 2023 third-rounder will have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of Saturday's divisional-round clash against the Seahawks.
