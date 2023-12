Brown recorded seven tackles (five solo) in the 49ers' 42-19 win over the Eagles in Week 13.

Brown's tackle count was his highest total of the season. It was his second week starting at strong safety with Talanoa Hufanga (knee) out for the year. He was reliable in the secondary, as the 23-year-old did not miss a snap. Brown will look to carry that momentum into Week 14 versus the Seahawks.