Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against Philadelphia, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Brown suffered a hamstring injury late in the first half, and his night has now officially come to a premature end. Marques Sigle will continue to see an increase in workload in San Francisco's secondary with Brown unavailable.

