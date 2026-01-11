49ers' Ji'Ayir Brown: Done for night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against Philadelphia, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Brown suffered a hamstring injury late in the first half, and his night has now officially come to a premature end. Marques Sigle will continue to see an increase in workload in San Francisco's secondary with Brown unavailable.
