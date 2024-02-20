Brown recorded 35 tackles (22 solo) with two interceptions over 15 games with San Francisco in 2023.

The third round pick started the season backing up Talanoa Hufanga while being mixed in on certain defensive packages. A combination of strong play and an injury to Hufanga afforded Brown the opportunity to thrive as the starting strong safety for a dominant 49ers defense in the second half of the season. Veteran starting free safety Tashaun Gipson will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, so Brown has a path to a starting job as a sophomore if the former signs with another club.