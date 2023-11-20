Brown is expected to start at strong safety moving forward after Talanoa Hufanga suffered a torn ACL in the 49ers' win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, Nick Wagoner reports.

Brown stepped in after Hufanga suffered the injury, and that will remain the case moving forward. Selected in the third round of the 2023 Draft, Brown has mostly contributed on special teams thus far and played more defensive snaps in Week 11 than he had all season combined. The Penn State product was able to deliver when called upon though, recording four tackles (two solo), three passes defended and an interception, which occurred late in the fourth quarter and helped seal the victory.