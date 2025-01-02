Brown (ankle) was a limited participant at the 49ers' practice Wednesday.
Brown was able to play through the ankle injury in the team's 40-34 loss to the Lions in Week 17, recording two tackles (one solo). His ability to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday is a good sign for his availability for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cardinals.
