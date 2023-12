Brown (knee) was considered a limited participant at the San Francisco's walkthrough Wednesday, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Brown popped up on the injury report Wednesday with a knee issue, putting his status for Sunday's contest versus the Commanders in question. The safety will look to increase his workload at practice before the end of the week and if he's unable to go in Week 17, Logan Ryan could step into a starting role in his place.