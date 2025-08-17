49ers' Ji'Ayir Brown: Makes preseason debut vs. Raiders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (ankle) logged four tackles (three solo) during the 49ers' 22-19 preseason win over the Raiders on Saturday.
An ankle injury prevented Brown from playing in the Niners' preseason opener against the Broncos, but he was cleared to make his preseason debut Saturday and logged 33 snaps (30 on defense, three on special teams). The 2023 third-rounder saw an increased role in the 49ers' defense during his sophomore campaign, finishing with 77 tackles (48 solo) and six pass defenses (one interception) across 17 regular-season games. Brown is slated to start at safety, but with Malik Mustapha (knee) still on the PUP list, it's unclear who will be starting alongside the former by Week 1.
