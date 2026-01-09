Brown had 76 tackles (44 solo), two interceptions and one forced fumble in 17 regular-season starts with the 49ers in 2025.

Brown's versatility was on full display in 2025 when he was asked to move over to strong safety in Week 6 after teammate Malik Mustafa returned from injury. The 25-year-old Brown wasn't affected by the shift when he finished the regular season with one less combined tackle and one more interception than he did in 2024. Brown will enter the final year of his rookie contract starting at one of San Francisco's safety positions while providing a solid floor for IDP fantasy managers.