49ers' Ji'Ayir Brown: Notches double-digit tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown recorded 10 tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 42-26 loss to the Rams.
Brown has served as the 49ers' strong safety since Week 6, and he logged 100 percent of defensive snaps for the fifth straight game. He had his most productive game of the season, with his previous high being five tackles. Brown also has a pass defensed in consecutive contests.
