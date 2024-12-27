Brown (ankle) logged a limited practice session Thursday.

Brown hurt his ankle in Sunday's loss to Miami, and he was able to play only four defensive snaps in that contest. His ability to log a limited practice Thursday suggests the second-year safety could be available Monday against Detroit, though his practice participation level Friday and Saturday certainly bears monitoring. If Brown can't suit up against the Lions, Talanoa Hufanga and Malik Mustapha would likely serve as San Francisco's starting safeties, with Tashaun Gipson working in a rotational role.