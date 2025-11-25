Brown recorded five tackles (four solo) and two interceptions in Monday night's win over the Panthers.

Brown played all 46 defensive snaps for San Francisco and recorded his first two interceptions of the season. Brown's first interception of Bryce Young came on a first-quarter pass into the end zone intended for Mitchell Evans. The second was a fourth-quarter pass intended for Tetairoa McMillan over the middle. On the season, Brown has logged 48 tackles (28 solo) and five pass breakups, including the two interceptions.