Brown had six tackles (five solo) and one interception in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Seahawks.

For the second straight game, Brown played every single defensive snap and matched his season-high of six tackles that he had the week prior. The third-round rookie grabbed his second interception of the year early in the fourth quarter on a Drew Lock pass intended for DK Metcalf. Brown has started at strong safety in the last three games after Talanoa Hufanga tore his ACL in Week 11 against the Bucs.