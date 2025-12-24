Brown tallied nine tackles (five solo) and forced a fumble Sunday in a 48-27 win against the Colts.

Brown tied for the 49ers' lead in tackles, with three of his stops coming on special teams. He also forced a fumble that was recovered the San Francisco as part of that unit, setting up his team's second touchdown of the game. Brown's nine total stops were his second-most in a game this season, topped only by the 10 tackles he recorded in Week 10 against the Rams.