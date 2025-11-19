49ers' Ji'Ayir Brown: Productive in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown tallied seven tackles (three solo) in San Francisco's win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Brown finished tied for third on the team in tackles in the victory. The 25-year-old has been on a hot streak over the past two weeks, recording a combined 17 tackles (six solo). He'll look to carry this level of production into the Week 12 matchup versus the Panthers.
