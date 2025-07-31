Brown (ankle) has participated in practices during the 49ers' first week of training camp, Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News reports.

Brown was held out of minicamp in June due to an ankle injury, but he has recovered enough to be given the green light to participate in training camp practices. The 2023 third-rounder saw a bigger role on the 49ers' defense during his sophomore campaign and finished with 77 tackles (48 solo) and six pass defenses (one interception) across 17 regular-season campaign. Brown is expected to start at safety alongside Malik Mustapha (knee) in 2025.