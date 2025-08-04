49ers' Ji'Ayir Brown: Sits out of practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (ankle) did not participate in practice Monday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The safety appears to be dealing with the same issue that kept him out of minicamp in June, as he has now missed two sessions during training camp as well, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Brown has participated in most of the training camp sessions so far, though, so the injury does not appear to be serious. The 2023 third-round pick stepped into a starting role last year, recording 77 tackles (48 solo) and six pass breakups.
