49ers' Ji'Ayir Brown: Tallies four stops in Week 17 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown registered four tackles (one solo) and one pass defense during the 49ers' 42-38 win over the Bears on Sunday.
Brown played all 66 defensive snaps during Sunday's win but had just four stops to show for it. It was just the third time he's logged four tackles or less since taking over as the starting safety in Week 6 against the Buccaneers. The third-year pro is up to 68 tackles (39 solo), six pass defenses (two interceptions) and one forced fumble through 16 regular-season games.
