49ers' Ji'Ayir Brown: Unable to practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Brown was estimated as a non-participant when the 49ers started their preparations for the Divisional Round with a walkthrough practice Tuesday, and he couldn't take any reps when the club ran a full practice Wednesday. Unless he can get back on the practice field Thursday, he'll be on track to spend Saturday's game at Seattle on the sidelines.
