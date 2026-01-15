Brown (hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Brown was estimated as a non-participant when the 49ers started their preparations for the Divisional Round with a walkthrough practice Tuesday, and he couldn't take any reps when the club ran a full practice Wednesday. Unless he can get back on the practice field Thursday, he'll be on track to spend Saturday's game at Seattle on the sidelines.