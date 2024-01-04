Brown (knee) did not participate at the 49ers' practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Brown missed the team's Week 17 win over the Commanders with a knee injury, which has continued to keep him on the sidelines to open the week. With the 49ers already locked into the top seed in the NFC for the postseason, it's possible that the team opts to keep Brown off the field again in Week 18. More information on the safety's status will come following Thursday's second practice session of the week.