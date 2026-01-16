49ers' Ji'Ayir Brown: Won't play vs. Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's NFC divisional-round clash against the Seahawks, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.
Brown was unable to practice all week due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the 49ers' wild-card win over the Eagles on Sunday. With Brown sidelined, Marques Sigle figures to be the top candidate to start at safety alongside Malik Mustapha while Jason Pinnock and Siran Neal provide depth at the position.
