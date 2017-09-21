49ers' Jimmie Ward: Active for Thursday's game
Ward (hamstring) is officially active for Thursday's game against the Rams.
Ward was limited in practice this week but with Eric Reid (knee) not playing, he's going to try and play. Ward played only 38 of 82 defensive snaps against the Seahawks in Week 2, and could potentially see limited snaps again coming off the short week.
