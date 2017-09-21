Play

Ward (hamstring) is officially active for Thursday's game against the Rams.

Ward was limited in practice this week but with Eric Reid (knee) not playing, he's going to try and play. Ward played only 38 of 82 defensive snaps against the Seahawks in Week 2, and could potentially see limited snaps again coming off the short week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories