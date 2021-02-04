Ward recorded 73 tackles (45 solo) and forced two fumbles across 14 games with the 49ers in 2020.

The 14 games were the closest to a full season Ward has logged in a single year since 2015, and his 984 total snaps were a new career high. The versatile defensive back's newfound ability to stay on the field (17 starts over the last two years) has allowed him to finally showcase his skills, and he was rewarded with a three-year contract extension (through 2022) this past offseason. As a coverage safety in a zone-heavy defensive scheme -- which is likely to be featured again under new defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans -- Ward isn't going to post gaudy tackle totals or record many auxiliary stats (just two interceptions and three sacks in seven years as a pro), which limits his ceiling in IDP formats despite peaking in terms of real-football value.