49ers' Jimmie Ward: Back at practice
Ward (hamstring) has returned to practice after beginning camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Ward pulled his hamstring late in July and his return is right on schedule. It isn't clear if the team will suit him up for Sunday's preseason matchup with Minnesota. Regardless of his status Sunday, there appears to be little to no doubt, barring any setbacks, that he'll be a full go come the regular season.
