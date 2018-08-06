Ward (hamstring) returned to practice Sunday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Getting healthy is key for Ward, who may be taking a backseat in the 49ers' secondary now that Richard Sherman (hamstring) is on board. Ward will be competing with Ahkello Witherspoon and K'Waun Williams for the open spots behind Sherman throughout the preseason. Ward recorded 32 tackles (27 solo) and one pass breakup in seven games last season, which was shortened due to a broken arm.

