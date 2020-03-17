Play

Ward is re-signing with the 49ers on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

The 28-year-old expressed an interest in returning to the 49ers early in the offseason if he could remain at safety, and the team is apparently happy to oblige. Ward didn't have an interception in 13 regular-season games last season, but he had a career-high 65 tackles (51 solo), one sack and received an 84.9 grade as a safety from Pro Football Focus.

