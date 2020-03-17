49ers' Jimmie Ward: Back with San Fran
Ward is re-signing with the 49ers on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
The 28-year-old expressed an interest in returning to the 49ers early in the offseason if he could remain at safety, and the team is apparently happy to oblige. Ward didn't have an interception in 13 regular-season games last season, but he had a career-high 65 tackles (51 solo), one sack and received an 84.9 grade as a safety from Pro Football Focus.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cooper back with Dallas
After Dak Prescott was tagged earlier Monday, Amari Cooper signed a 5-year, $100 million deal...
-
Hunt's tender not great for Chubb
Cleveland placed a second-round tender on Kareem Hunt, which isn't great news for Nick Chubb,...
-
Diggs to Buffalo
The Bills landed a legitimate No. 1. Will it push Josh Allen and Buffalo's passing game to...
-
Free agency reaction: all Monday moves
We've been covering an action-packed Monday with all sorts of updates. Here's everything you...
-
Breakout Falcons?
The Falcons cut Devonta Freeman and lost Austin Hooper to the Browns. That creates a huge opportunity.
-
Hooper creates Browns target logjam
After adding Austin Hooper, the Browns are likely to follow Kevin Stefanski's 2019 blueprint...