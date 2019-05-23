49ers' Jimmie Ward: Broken collarbone confirmed
Ward fractured his collarbone during Thursday's practice is out for at least the remainder of spring workouts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ward suffered the injury while making a diving catch for a ball. He's broken his collarbone before in 2016 and has also broken each of his foot and forearm on two separate occasions throughout his career. The 49ers gave him a one-year deal worth $4.5 million with $3 million in guarantees this spring with hopes he could stay healthy, despite Ward having finished four of his first five seasons on injured reserve. It seems the team can still get a sizable return on their investment if Ward is only sidelined through spring workouts. It's not clear how long it took him to recover from the broken collarbone the first time around since he fractured it near the end of that year.
