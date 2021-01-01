Ward (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Seattle, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Ward sustained his concussion during a Week 15 loss to the Cowboys, and he was deemed unavailable last Sunday as San Francisco upset Arizona on the road. A trio of full practices from Ward this week indicated he was in line for his 14th start of the season against Seattle. Now, the 29-year-old's return remains imminent as San Francisco's secondary prepares for a matchup against Russell Wilson and Co.