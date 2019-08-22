49ers' Jimmie Ward: Cleared for full practice
Ward (collarbone) has been cleared for team drill and full contact, Eric Branch reports, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Ward isn't guaranteed to start in 2019, so it certainly benefits him to get in a game or two prior to the start of the regular season. His first chance to take part arrives Saturday against the Chiefs.
