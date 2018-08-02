49ers' Jimmie Ward: Dealing with hamstring tightness
Ward (hamstring) sat out Wednesday's practice after feeling tightness in his hamstring following Tuesday's team activities, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Ward was a full participant in camp after having his 2017 campaign cut short by a broken forearm, but the oft-injured defensive back now has a tight hamstring to deal with. The severity of the injury is unclear, and the team has labeled the 27-year-old as "day-to-day." Ward is expected to serve a backup corner role this season after starting 18 games at free safety over the last two years.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.