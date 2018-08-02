Ward (hamstring) sat out Wednesday's practice after feeling tightness in his hamstring following Tuesday's team activities, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ward was a full participant in camp after having his 2017 campaign cut short by a broken forearm, but the oft-injured defensive back now has a tight hamstring to deal with. The severity of the injury is unclear, and the team has labeled the 27-year-old as "day-to-day." Ward is expected to serve a backup corner role this season after starting 18 games at free safety over the last two years.