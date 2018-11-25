Ward (forearm) will miss the remainder of the 2018 season due to a broken forearm, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ward is expected to be placed on injured reserve in the near future, and the 27-year-old will set his sights on recovering in time to participate in offseason training. Rookie fifth-round pick D.J. Reed (heel) entered the starting lineup Week 12 after Ward left the field, and is likely to continue drawing the start at free safety.

More News
Our Latest Stories