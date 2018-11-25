Ward (forearm) will miss the remainder of the 2018 season due to a broken forearm, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ward is expected to be placed on injured reserve in the near future, and the 27-year-old will set his sights on recovering in time to participate in offseason training. Rookie fifth-round pick D.J. Reed (heel) entered the starting lineup Week 12 after Ward left the field, and is likely to continue drawing the start at free safety.